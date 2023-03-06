Sara Jones and nurse Pasage Adran died following crash
A woman who killed a nurse and fatally injured herself in a car crash was "full of beans" despite mental health issues, her family said.
Sara Anest Jones, 25, from Corwen, Denbighshire, died two days after the collision near Bangor, Gwynedd.
Nurse Gemma Pasage Adran, 32, originally from the Philippines, had been pronounced dead at the scene on 30 March 2021.
An inquest heard Ms Jones had been receiving mental health treatment.
The hearing in Stoke on Trent was told Ms Jones had a promising background in acting but had been having mental health treatment over a number of years for various issues.
An inquest into Ms Adran's death, held in May 2022, heard Ms Jones was three times over the drink-drive limit at the time of the collision.
Ms Adran's partner was also injured in the crash, but survived.
'Complete shock'
A statement from Ms Jones' father Aled, read out to the court by assisant coroner Duncan Ritchie, described her as "full of life and beans".
"She loved helping out at home on the farm", said Mr Jones.
"She was mischievous in good way and loved banter."
Ms Jones had won a number of literature and drama awards, including the Richard Burton Award at the National Eisteddfod in Anglesey in 2017.
But she was also troubled by issues of self-confidence and anorexia.
However, at the time of the accident, Mr Jones said she was doing "very well".
"She was optimistic, bright and happy. She was looking ahead to the good things in life," the statement said.
He described the accident as a "complete shock".
Ms Jones' mother Ann Jones told the assistant coroner her daughter had been discussing plans for the weekend and that she could "never have dreamed" of what happened to her daughter.
The hearing continues.