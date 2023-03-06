Wales weather: Met Office issues warning as snow and ice set to hit
- Published
A weather warning has been issued for parts of Wales from Monday evening, with snow likely over higher ground.
The Met Office yellow warning will be in place from 21:00 GMT on Monday until 10:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The forecaster warned of possible slips and falls on icy surfaces on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
Some roads and railways could also be affected, the forecaster said.
The local authorities affected are Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.