Tomasz Waga death: Man charged in connection with Cardiff murder
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 23-year old whose body was found in a street.
Thomasz Waga was found unconscious by a dog walker in the Penylan area of Cardiff in January 2021.
South Wales Police said Elidon Elezi from East Finchley, London, had been charged with breaching bail conditions and participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group.
The 23-year-old is due to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday 10 March.
Earlier this year, three men were jailed for beating Mr Waga to death after he had tried to steal drugs from them.
A fifth man, Artan Palluci, 31, was arrested in London last month on suspicion of participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group and breaching bail conditions. He remains in custody and is awaiting trial, police said.