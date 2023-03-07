Cardiff car crash: Mum criticises two-day search to find group
The mother of one of a group found two days after a crash which killed three has questioned the police response.
Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21 and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died after the crash near a major road in Cardiff and Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, were hurt and taken to hospital.
Ms Russon's mum Anna Certowicz said police "didn't seem to think it was worth investigating".
Police have said they cannot comment while an investigation is pending.
Family and friends made repeated appeals to find the missing group over the course of the weekend.
Ms Russon was having surgery on Monday evening, while friends of the group held a vigil at the scene.
Ms Certowicz, 42, said police "just didn't seem to think it was worth investigating".
"The police asked me to stop ringing but, at the end of the day, I'm a mum I'm going to worry," she told the Daily Mail.
"They didn't seem to care. I had to drive to Cardiff to knock on doors myself."
Newport West MP Ruth Jones said she understood the "consternation at the delay in apparently finding them" but people "need to hold fire and wait".
Gwent Police and South Wales Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as is usual in such circumstances.
Gwent Police, which was responsible for the search, issued an appeal for information on the missing group on Sunday night, a few hours before they were found.
South Wales Police is investigating the crash.
All five had been on a night out in Newport when the car, a Volkswagen Tiguan, is believed to have veered off the A48 in St Mellons and into trees, with it unclear what exactly happened.
Speaking from the scene, Tamzin Samuels, 20, a friend of the three women, said police "only posted the appeal an hour before the girls were found".
"They were really popular girls, the life of the party, and it was really out of character for them to do what they did, which is why we knew something was wrong."
St Mellons residents and road users said they had travelled past the area several times over the weekend and had not spotted anything.
Howard Dainton, 72, said the crash scene was in a wooded area and "no one walks down there because it's hard to get in that area on foot".
"It's just a copse of trees and a ditch," he said. "It's very sad."
Dominic Shields, 58, who lives close to the site of the crash, said: "I drove down the slip road four times on Saturday and Sunday and it just brings home how often you are on autopilot.
"If I had my wits about me I could have seen something and got help to to them sooner."
'Need to wait for the facts'
Labour MP Ms Jones told BBC Radio Wales's Drive "we need to wait for the facts".
"I am aware of those complaints and obviously that's why the independent Office for Public Conduct will be looking at exactly what happened with the circumstances around this terrible tragedy," she said.
"I know people have taken to social media to express their condolences.
"But rumours and things are circulating and sometimes it's quite tricky to actually establish the facts."
The friends were last seen at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday in the Llanedeyrn area Cardiff.
The women, from Newport, had gone to The Muffler club in the Maesglas area of the city late on Friday.
They then travelled 36 miles (58km) to Trecco Bay, a caravan park in the seaside resort of Porthcawl, Bridgend county, with the two men, both from Cardiff.
A Snapchat photo shared by Ms Ross' sister showed her and Mr Jeanne together on the night they went missing.
On Monday, South Wales Police said specialist officers were trying to "piece together" what happened.
Gwent Police said specialist officers were supporting the families.
Meanwhile, it has since emerged that crash victim Eve Smith's sister Xana Doyle, 19, died in a crash in Newport in 2015.
Her family were part of a Sky documentary, called This is Our Family, where her mother, Emma, spoke about her grief and told how Xana had messaged her the night before the crash.
"Normally she would have phoned me in the early hours of the morning and asked for a lift but she didn't," she said.