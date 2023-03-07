Denbighshire: New police station wanted for Prestatyn
A police presence is needed in Prestatyn, say councillors negotiating with North Wales Police for a new station in the town.
At a meeting at the council's Ruthin headquarters, a councillor raised the need for greater police presence.
Councillor Hugh Irving said talks between council officers and the force are ongoing.
Leader and Labour councillor Jason McLellan said he would raise it with the police and crime commissioner.
Mr Irving said: "Prestatyn is a growing community. We are getting planning applications all around, houses here, houses there. We've got social problems within the town. We need those facilities in Prestatyn."
Councillor Eryl Williams agreed and said: "There are many places that haven't got a police station. We don't see anything in our towns, never mind our villages or rural areas."
Chief executive Graham Boase said the matter would be discussed at a future council meeting.
He said negotiations are ongoing between Denbighshire County Council and North Wales Police as there is a potential property the force have taken interest in.