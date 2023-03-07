Cost of Living: Plans to offer people £5 weekly shop
- Published
People struggling to afford food could soon be helped by a low-cost supermarket in Colwyn Bay.
An organisation has submitted a planning application to convert a closing café into the "Pantry" store.
People would be able to buy their week's shopping for under £5.
Adferiad Recovery, who submitted the request would pass the management of the supermarket over to St Giles Trust, a charity helping people facing adversity.
In their application, the organisation wrote: "The ongoing crisis with the increased cost of living has left the general public with a much lower level of disposable income."
According to the planning application, the supermarket would employ one full-time member of staff and would be open seven days a week.
"The social supermarket would offer high-quality, nutritious, and healthy food to those who are struggling to feed themselves and their families," it said.
"Those struggling would be able to subscribe to the service for a very low fee (£3.50 per week), which would allow for one scheduled visit to the social supermarket per weekend allow for them to fill one basket of produce - such as meat, food, cupboard essentials, fresh fruit, and vegetables.
"A colour coding system would be imposed to limit the number of items that can be accessed from each category of food."