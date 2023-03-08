Ambulance strikes: Wales walkout suspended, says Unite
An ambulance workers' strike set for Friday has been suspended following talks with the Welsh government.
The Unite union wrote on Twitter that it was "pausing" job action after "progress" had been made.
The GMB and Unite unions had already called off Monday's strike day after "significant" talks.
More than half of Wales' ambulance workers went on strike in February amid an ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions.
The Welsh government previously welcomed the pausing of the strike action on Monday.