Lola James: Mother of baby death accused told him to call 999
The mother of a man accused of killing his girlfriend's two-year-old daughter told him to take her to hospital, a court has heard.
Lola James died in hospital on 21 July 2020 having suffered a "catastrophic" head injury and 101 external injuries.
Kyle Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, denies murdering Lola four months after moving into the family home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.
Lola's mother, Sinead James, 30, denies causing or allowing her death.
Jurors at Swansea Crown Court were shown a video interview with Alison Bevan, recorded in April 2022.
She said on the morning of 17 July, she sent a message to her son Kyle, telling him to get the child to hospital and to wake up Ms James, who she understood was asleep.
When her son sent her a picture of Lola, the healthcare support assistant told him to call an ambulance.
She said she thought 'oh my God this child needs to get to the hospital now'.
"I was worried with how he was reacting," she said. "He must have been absolutely petrified."
She said Mr Bevan then messaged asking her to ring an ambulance.
Ms Bevan said her son sent her a video of Lola James, which she chose not to watch.
"That's what I have to live with for the rest of my life," she said. "I didn't act quick enough from that time."
During cross examination, Ms Bevan was asked about an incident between her son and a previous partner, with whom he had a child.
Ms James's defence barrister David Elias KC asked about a message his client received from that child's grandmother on 9 July, which was forwarded to Ms Bevan.
"Please don't message my daughter again you clearly haven't been told the truth," the message said. "He [Mr Bevan] is considered a child protection risk.
"Mother to mother I'm very concerned about the fact he is around your children.
"He hasn't told you the truth," the message added.
Ms Bevan told the court she did not think the message was true.
The jury also heard more details about messages and phone calls between Mr Bevan, his mother and Ms James.
One message from Mr Bevan to Ms James said: "They think we hurt Lola she fell down the [expletive] stairs like and the marks are from when the dog jumped up on her happens all the time."
The trial continues.