Caerphilly: Boy, 13, injured after being hit by gritting lorry
- Published
A 13-year-old boy has suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a gritting lorry.
Gwent Police said it happened at about 08:20 GMT on Thursday morning on the Lansbury Park Distributor Road in Caerphilly.
The driver of the gritter, a 36-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention.
The leader of Caerphilly council wished the boy a "swift and full recovery".
The boy was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff via road ambulance.