Caerphilly: Boy, 13, injured after being hit by gritting lorry

Van Road in Caerphilly lined by trees on both sidesGoogle
The 13-year-old was hit by a gritter on Lansbury Park Distributor Road in Caerphilly on Thursday morning.

A 13-year-old boy has suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a gritting lorry.

Gwent Police said it happened at about 08:20 GMT on Thursday morning on the Lansbury Park Distributor Road in Caerphilly.

The driver of the gritter, a 36-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention.

The leader of Caerphilly council wished the boy a "swift and full recovery".

The boy was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff via road ambulance.

