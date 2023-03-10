Wrexham: Football kit donated by Ryan Reynolds arrives
A children's football club have received their new Deadpool-inspired kits donated by Ryan Reynolds.
FC United of Wrexham set up an online appeal to raise £480 for new kits for their under-12 futsal team.
But Hollywood star Reynolds, who co-owns Wrexham AFC, donated more than triple the amount himself of £1,600.
The team's chairman, Andrew Ruscoe, said it had kept the club's "dreams going" and given them "hope for the future".
Mr Ruscoe, 36, said he was "massively proud" to receive the purple kits, which even feature a small Deadpool logo on the arm to honour Reynolds' contribution.
"The boys received it this week and they obviously fell in love with it," Mr Ruscoe said.
"They were coming out with comments like 'this is mint' and 'the kits are amazing' - the smiles on their faces were overwhelming."
Mr Ruscoe, who played for Great Britain in 2018, explained that the money earned through both the fundraising page and Reynolds will be a catalyst in "life-changing opportunities" for them.
They have hopes of playing in the Uefa Futsal Champions League in Europe.
"What they've done is really (transformed) a town and given us hope, and especially given us FC United of Wrexham, and the youngsters that we support, loads of hope for the future," he added.