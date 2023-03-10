Swansea man blasts classical music at noisy student neighbours
A man exacted revenge against his noisy student neighbours by putting loud classical music on a loop before going away for the weekend.
His story was recounted by councillor Allan Jeffery at a Swansea council meeting into anti-social behaviour.
Mr Jeffery said the man had been dealing with constant music from the students next door.
He retaliated by placing speakers against his wall then loudly playing Gustav Holst's The Planets.
Mr Jeffery said it had the intended effect when the man returned three or four days later.
"It did solve the problem," Mr Jeffery said. "The girls did stop playing music."
The panel was told of 1,033 complaints about amplified music last year, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A council officer said music equipment could be seized in nuisance cases, though this was uncommon.
The panel also heard that noise complaints in Swansea in 2022 were down significantly from the two previous years, when people were frequently stuck at home due to Covid lockdowns.
There were 1,160 dog barking complaints, however, which was higher than in 2020 and 2021.
The figures also showed a significant rise in DIY noise and waste-related complaints in the city - up from 108 in 2020 to 409 in 2022.
The panel was told noise abatement notices could be served on offenders, with court action a last resort for failing to comply.