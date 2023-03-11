St Asaph: Coach company plans to build new depot
- Published
A coach company has applied for permission to build a new bus depot.
M & H Coaches has asked Denbighshire council for permission to build a new depot at St Asaph Business Park.
It would feature a main workshop with capacity for two coaches, offices, a visitor reception area, toilets, showers and changing facilities.
If approved, the depot would replace the company's existing facility at Carlton Court in Trefnant.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, 26 full-time and 15 part-time staff would be employed at the depot.
A wash bay, storage areas, staff room, canteen, and sheltered cycle storage are also planned.
The depot would open Monday to Friday between 07:00 to 19:00. Weekend and bank holiday opening times were not detailed in the application.
The potential noise impacts of the proposed development were assessed, including noise from fuelling vehicles, jet washing facilities and vehicle movements.
The assessment concluded there would be no significant noise from the proposed depot.
The planning application is to be debated by Denbighshire council's planning committee.