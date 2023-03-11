Gwynedd: 128-tonne electricity transformer to be landed on beach
A 128-tonne electricity transformer is to be brought ashore on a beach in north Wales.
Plans to land the giant machine on Black Rock Sands near Porthmadog, Gwynedd, follow a similar operation in September 2020.
Cranes and heavy-duty lorries had to be used to unload it off a cargo barge, drawing scores of onlookers.
Days later it was then taken by road to Trawsfynydd substation in Eryri National Park, also known as Snowdonia.
A similar operation, likely in June or July, was discussed in a meeting of the Porthmadog Harbour Consultative Committee.
A report by harbourmaster Malcolm Humphreys stated: "The service has received notification of a shipment of a large transformer for delivery to Trawsfynydd power station in a similar manner to the shipment that occurred on 16 September, 2020.
"The vessel undertaking the shipment is expected to undertake a beach landing at Morfa Bychan, in late June or early July 2023, when tidal conditions are optimal.
Moving the transformer will mean rolling roadblocks with motorists, but using the beach previously helped "mitigate disruption" through Porthmadog Harbour.