Rhyl: Police get extra powers after 'violence with weapons'
Police have been given extra powers to stop and search people after "violence with weapons" at a seaside resort.
North Wales Police said residents in parts of Rhyl, Denbighshire, may also see more officers on the streets.
"This presence seeks to reassure Rhyl residents and send a message to those committing violence offences with weapons that a robust response will be made," said the force.
The order is in place until 18:00 GMT on Sunday.
Police have not revealed any further details of the incidents that prompted the Section 60 stop and search powers to be put in place for 24 hours.
The force said: "The authority has been granted due to violence related incidents that have occurred in the Rhyl area yesterday [Friday] evening involving violence with weapons, and may be linked to other recent incidents of violence.
"The powers give officers the ability to stop and search persons without the normal grounds."
What is a Section 60 notice?
A Section 60 notice allows officers to search people without requiring "reasonable grounds".
They are usually issued in areas following violent incidents, or if police expect a crime to take place.
A notice can be used to cover a specific area, often for a set period of time, and only when a senior officer believes there is a possibility of serious violence, or weapons are involved.
If stopped by the police you must comply, however they should tell you why they are stopping you, what they expect to find, and offer you a receipt of the search.