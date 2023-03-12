Porthgain: Dog rescued after going over cliff top
Rescuers had to use ropes to save a dog that got stranded overnight after straying over a cliff top.
HM Coastguard teams carried out the rescue at Porthgain, Pembrokeshire, after being called out on Saturday at 22:30 GMT.
The dog's owner pinpointed its location before a rescuer abseiled down the cliff.
The animal was then placed in a special rescue sack before being "hauled back up to be reunited with it owners".
"Always keep your dogs on leads when on the cliff path - even the best behaved dogs have off days," said HM Coastguard Fishguard, in a Facebook post.
The team, and colleagues from St Davids, completed the rescue and returned to their bases by 01:30.