Porthgain: Dog rescued after going over cliff top

The rescue took place in the early hours of Sunday

Rescuers had to use ropes to save a dog that got stranded overnight after straying over a cliff top.

HM Coastguard teams carried out the rescue at Porthgain, Pembrokeshire, after being called out on Saturday at 22:30 GMT.

The dog's owner pinpointed its location before a rescuer abseiled down the cliff.

The animal was then placed in a special rescue sack before being "hauled back up to be reunited with it owners".

"Always keep your dogs on leads when on the cliff path - even the best behaved dogs have off days," said HM Coastguard Fishguard, in a Facebook post.

The team, and colleagues from St Davids, completed the rescue and returned to their bases by 01:30.

Rescuers used ropes to abseil down and rescue the pet dog

