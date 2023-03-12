Snowdon: Stranded walker rescued from mountain ridge
A walker who strayed off a mountain path in poor weather was rescued after getting stuck on a ridge.
Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team said volunteers reached the person at 23:30 GMT on Thursday on the east ridge of Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon.
The walker was very cold and had to be put into a special jacket before being roped to the summit.
Rescuers said they reached the team's base in Llanberis by 04:30 where "tea and pizza" was provided.