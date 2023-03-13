Football: Probe into amateur match referee assault
A football match had to be abandoned after a referee was allegedly assaulted by a member of one team's coaching staff.
Tredegar Town Women v Afan Lido Ladies was abandoned on Sunday following reports a member of the Afan Lido coaching staff was sent off.
The South Wales Football Association said it was "aware of an alleged assault".
The BBC has been told that the incident involved two men.
Afan Lido Ladies FC said they were co-operating with the SWFA investigation, but had no further comment at this stage.
Responding to the allegations on social media, Football Association of Wales (FAW) chief executive Noel Mooney said he was "aware of the incident".
"The protection & support of our match officials must always be at the forefront of our thinking…..no ref, no game," he added.
The SWFA said: "In accordance with FAW regulations, the alleged perpetrator has been suspended from all aspects of football pending a full hearing. We cannot make any further comment at this time."
Andrew Evans, chairman of Tredegar Town, said this type of behaviour "can't be condoned in our sport at any level".
He added: "The sport needs referees but who in their right mind would want to officiate when things like this occur?"
Afan Lido FC, which represents the men's teams, said they were "not affiliated in any way" to Afan Lido Ladies FC.
They added: "Afan Lido FC condemns any physical or verbal abuse and disrespect towards match officials.
"We would like to wish a speedy recovery to the match official involved in today's incident."