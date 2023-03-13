Waiting times survey to be health body's swansong
A health body is urging people affected by long treatment waits exacerbated by Covid-19 to share their stories and help secure funding for improvements.
North Wales Community Health Council said the numbers waiting more than 52 weeks had increased dramatically.
It wants to gather information before it is disbanded at the end of March and replaced by a new body, Llais.
A number of in-person events are being held in Wrexham, Colwyn Bay and Porthmadog along with online ones.
The council published a report, Our Lives on Hold, in 2018, describing the effect of long waits on patients, including losing jobs, relationships and being left in agony, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Chief officer Geoff Ryall-Harvey said it had contributed to the pressure on the Welsh government to reduce waiting times and fund initiatives.
He wants to produce a 2023 version, saying: "As a result of the pandemic, the number of people waiting over 52 weeks has increased dramatically.
"The NWCHC wants to hear how this is affecting lives and well-being so that we can build the case for additional resources to clear these waiting lists and return to pre-pandemic waiting times (and hopefully better) within two years."
Now it wants to produce an updated version of this report in its last month of operation.
Three in-person and three online sessions will be held for people to give their views.
The health council, which has existed for 50 years, will be wound up at the end of March and replaced by the Welsh government's Llais scheme, or the Citizens Voice Body.
It serves the north Wales area covered by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, which was placed back in special measures for the second time in recent years last month.