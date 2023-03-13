Swansea: Gas explosion destroys homes in major incident

WATCH: The aftermath of a gas explosion in Swansea was captured by a bystander

A major incident has been declared following reports of a gas explosion at a house in Swansea.

Emergency services are responding to the incident on the junction of Field Close and Clydach Road in Morriston.

Pictures on social media appear to show a row of houses affected by the explosion.

Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart said it was not yet clear if there are any injuries, fatalities or individuals trapped in the rubble.

South Wales Police is asking people to avoid the area.

The force said it was called just after 11:20 GMT on Monday to a report of an explosion at a property.

Morriston Town AFC football club said it was "devastated" to hear the news and said locals should not hesitate to contact the club and come in to keep warm.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

