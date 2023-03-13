Swansea: Gas explosion destroys homes in major incident
A major incident has been declared following reports of a gas explosion at a house in Swansea.
Emergency services are responding to the incident on the junction of Field Close and Clydach Road in Morriston.
Pictures on social media appear to show a row of houses affected by the explosion.
Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart said it was not yet clear if there are any injuries, fatalities or individuals trapped in the rubble.
⚠️Major Incident declared⚠️ as @ midday 13/03/23— Rob Stewart (@Cllr_robstewart) March 13, 2023
A major incident has been declared after a suspected gas explosion in Morriston. Emergency teams are responding.
It is not known at this time if there are any injuries or fatalities. Further updates to follow pic.twitter.com/QdE5V7Ikbe
South Wales Police is asking people to avoid the area.
The force said it was called just after 11:20 GMT on Monday to a report of an explosion at a property.
Morriston Town AFC football club said it was "devastated" to hear the news and said locals should not hesitate to contact the club and come in to keep warm.
