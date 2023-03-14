Swansea: Deadly gas explosion rescue operation ends
A rescue operation has ended after a man died and three were injured in a gas explosion at a house in Swansea.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the blast at 11:20 GMT on Monday in the Morriston area of the city.
One house was reduced to rubble and another extensively damaged.
Deputy leader of Swansea Council Andrea Lewis said 21 households were in temporary accommodation overnight.
The council hopes to get people home as soon as possible, but said some will be in temporary accommodation for quite some time.
"Some of those properties are too badly damaged," Ms Lewis told BBC Radio Wales.
The fire service said the rescue operation ended at 02:37 GMT on Tuesday morning.
The body of the previously missing man was found during a search of the scene, South Wales Police said.
Three people were taken to hospital following the incident. One adult and a child were treated and discharged.
The BBC understands another adult remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Carolyn Harris, Labour MP for Swansea East, said the man released from hospital was a local postman who had been sitting in his van at the time of the incident.
"He was sitting in the van when it happened. He'd run out of the van, quite naturally, when the explosion went off and unfortunately he got caught by some debris."
Ms Harris said the local sorting office manager told her the man had burns and cuts to his face.
"He's home safe with his family and very relieved," she added.
Evacuated residents who gathered at a temporary welfare centre described roof tiles raining down into gardens and pipes crashing through shed roofs.
Ms Harris said the incident was "traumatic" for residents.
"They were scared for each other. Some thought it was a plane crash, others thought a bomb had gone off," she said.
Many were also very anxious about the damage and safety of their homes and concerned about the cost of repairs, Ms Harris said.
"The community came together and we have to make sure we support these families to get their lives back together after this devastating tragedy," she added.
Amy Brown, who lives a few doors down, said: "It was like an aeroplane had exploded above us and debris was falling down".
Investigations are under way to determine the cause of the blast.