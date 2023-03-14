Swansea: Man named as Morriston gas explosion victim
- Published
A man who died after a gas explosion at a house in Swansea has been named as Brian Davies.
The body of the 68-year-old was found in the rubble during a search following the blast on Clydach Road in the Morriston area of the city.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 11:20 GMT on Monday.
Three others, including a 14-year-old boy were taken to hospital with injuries, but two have since been discharged.
Det Insp Carl Price, of South Wales Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with Brian's family and friends, at what is a very difficult time for them, and those who have been injured following the explosion.
"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the incident, and these enquiries are being carried out in partnership with relevant agencies including the Health and Safety Executive.
"The patience and understanding of local residents on Clydach Road, and the wider community in Morriston, is very much appreciated while this work remains ongoing."
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
