Cardiff street signs named after former FM Rhodri Morgan misspelled
Signs on a street named after former First Minister Rhodri Morgan have come under fire for being incorrectly spelt.
The road in Canton, Cardiff, was named in memory of the politician - but the new signs to mark it are both missing the letter 'h'.
Mr Morgan's widow, Julie Morgan MS, said she hoped the signs would be corrected.
Lovell Homes and Cardiff council said new signs had been ordered and would be installed "as soon as possible".
A Cardiff resident shared a photograph of one of the faulty signs on Twitter on Monday, where they expressed their disappointment over the error.
Mr Morgan, often dubbed the father of devolution, was Wales' second first minister from 2000-2009. He died in 2017.
Ms Morgan MS, who is Wales' deputy minister for social services, told Cardiff Journalism School that she was "very touched to learn that a street has been named" after her late husband.
"It is also especially poignant that the street is in the heart of the community that he used to represent both in Westminster and in the Senedd," she added.
But she said it was "a shame" the signs had been misspelled, adding: "I hope that it will be able to be replaced."
In a joint statement, developers Lovell and Cardiff Council said: "We have been made aware of the misspelling of Rhodri Morgan Way at The Mill development in Cardiff, which was a result of human error.
"New street signs have already been ordered and will be installed as soon as possible."