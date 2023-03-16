Chepstow Castle: Turner painting to sell for up to £50,000
A painting of a Welsh castle by on of the UK's most renowned painters is estimated to sell at auction for up to £50,000.
JMW Turner created the watercolour of Chepstow Castle overlooking the River Wye in 1794 when he was 19 years old.
It is one of just two Turner paintings of this view known to be in existence.
The artwork, said to be in "immaculate condition", is to be sold at Cheffins in Cambridge on 22 March.
"This painting is an important record of Turner's early style which was developing at a fast pace at this time of his life," said associate at Cheffins auctioneers Patricia Cross.
Given its large scale and composition, she believes the artwork was likely painted as a presentation piece for an important patron like Dr Thomas Monro.
"The present view would have been created during one of Turner's first tours throughout England and Wales as a professional artist," Ms Cross added.
"Turner is considered one of the greatest landscape painters in the world, and this is an important collectors' piece, offering a glimpse into his painting style in the early part of his career."
The painting, signed Turner, depicts the castle overlooking the River Wye, showing the view from downstream of a wooden bridge, complete with a boat in the foreground, alongside a series of cottages.
It is being offered on the open market for the first time in nearly 100 years and is estimated to sell for between £30,000 and £50,000 when it goes under the hammer later this month.