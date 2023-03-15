Plan for new gym site on Wrexham retail park
A new gym could open on a retail park in Wrexham months after a nearby site closed its doors.
The Everlast gym on the Plas Coch retail park shut in February after its lease was taken over by another tenant.
Now the park's owners have applied for planning permission to convert one of the neighbouring retail units to leisure use.
They said a number of gym operators had expressed an interest in opening the site following Everlast's closure.
The application, which is currently before Wrexham council's planning department, says it would be an opportunity to "accommodate the identified leisure demand" at the site on the outskirts of Wrexham city centre.
The developers say between 40-50 full and part-time jobs would be created at the site, with further jobs involved in the fit-out, maintenance and security of the site.