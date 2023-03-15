Rhondda Cynon Taf: Man pleads guilty to killing woman in her home
- Published
A 26 year old man has admitted killing a 65-year-old woman at her home in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Speaking via video link from a high security hospital, Luke Deeley pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility at Swansea Crown Court.
He pleaded not guilty to the more serious charge of murdering June Fox-Roberts.
Ms Fox-Roberts' body was found at her home on 21 November 2021.
On Wednesday John Hipkin KC, prosecuting, told the court that three psychiatrists had separately concluded that Deeley was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia when he killed Ms Fox-Roberts.
Judge Mr Justice Griffiths asked if that meant that "the defendant's mental illness substantially impaired his ability to understand the nature of his conduct, form rational judgement or exercise self control and that as a result, it was appropriate to accept a charge of manslaughter rather than murder".
Mr Hipkin agreed, saying: "We have given it great consideration and accept that plea based on the opinion of three eminent psychiatrists who are all of that view."
He added: "Sadly the killing of Ms Fox-Roberts and the defendant's psychiatric condition are linked."
Following her death, Ms Fox-Roberts' family described her as "a kind-hearted, generous woman who was never happier than when with family and friends around her".
They said they were "heartbroken" at her death.
Deely was arrested two days after Ms Fox-Robert's body was discovered
The hearing was adjourned for sentencing on Friday 28 April.