Welsh football: FAW members suspended for inappropriate behaviour
- Published
Three male members of the Football Association of Wales (FAW) have been suspended in the past 10 months after allegations of inappropriate behaviour.
They were suspended from the FAW council, which is made up of 36 members representing local clubs, leagues and area associations across Wales.
The allegations include misogyny and sexism, breaching confidence and mocking political correctness publicly.
The FAW said it took a "robust approach" to sanctions.
The findings by the Newyddion S4C programme come at a time when sport in Wales is under scrutiny after allegations of sexism and misogyny within the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) were revealed by the BBC Wales investigates programme.
The FAW referred two of the disciplinary cases to independent arbitrators Sport Resolutions, with the other matter dealt with internally by the FAW as it was considered less serious in nature.
Former FAW President Phil Pritchard is one of the men currently serving a suspension for comments made at a pre-match dinner deemed misogynistic and sexist.
When asked for a response to the allegation, he lashed out at his suspension.
He denied making any sexist remarks, but claimed he pleaded guilty because paying for representation at the independent tribunal "would have cost £12,000 in legal costs".
Mr Pritchard added: "There is always a happy atmosphere at pre-match events, with plenty of banter."
He explained "the last thing he wanted to do" was upset anybody, adding he was "having a laugh and a joke when this young lady walked in and must have mistaken something".
"There were witnesses within 1ft [of me] on my table who said it didn't happen," he said.
"The only reason I said I did it was because it would have cost me a lot otherwise."
'I broke the rules'
Life councillor Ron Bridges is also currently serving a long suspension for a breach of confidence. His case was also referred to Sport Resolutions.
When contacted, Mr Bridges admitted his transgression and said he had passed on embargoed team information to his son, who posted it on a popular Facebook group.
"I can't complain about the suspension or the way it was handled," said Mr Bridges.
"I broke the rules and pleaded guilty and so I'm suspended as an FAW council member, but still active in the game."
South Wales representative Huw Jones has served his suspension and now resumed his role.
Newyddion S4C has learned that his suspension, which was deemed less serious and therefore dealt with internally by the association, related to a social media post referencing a chant about former Wales international Nathan Blake.
Mr Jones was found to have used pronouns inappropriately in an attempted joke about political correctness, which was deemed unacceptable.
Mr Jones has also been asked to respond.
FAW takes it 'extremely seriously'
An FAW statement added: "Whilst we cannot comment on individual cases, the Football Association of Wales takes all disciplinary matters extremely seriously in relation to council members.
"We have processes and procedures set out within our rules and regulations, which govern how such matters must be dealt with.
"Depending on the nature of the alleged offence, it is either dealt with by an internal disciplinary procedure, or for more serious matters by an independent arbitration panel."
Last year, FAW chief executive Noel Mooney had said: "Ensuring that football in Wales is equal, diverse and inclusive for everyone is a priority for us at the Football Association of Wales."
Elections to the FAW council are due to take place this summer.