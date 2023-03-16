Wrexham: Community roof top garden created from car park
- Published
A former multi-storey car park is being transformed into a rooftop garden by artists and volunteers.
Tŷ Pawb's roof garden has sprung to life next to the community space in Wrexham, brightening up cement and steel with fruit trees and flowers.
The project aims to explore the themes of community, climate change, loneliness and food poverty.
Project manager Tracy Simpson said it also offers mental health benefits to its volunteers.
"There's wider social aims to getting people together and gathering in lots of art practice, particularly those more therapeutic skills," Ms Simpson said.
"I think a lot of people who are perhaps suffering from mental health, one of the key things is how do you regain some of those social skills?
"Being part of that process is a fantastic boost for anybody, regardless of where you started off from."
One volunteer, Karl, from Wrexham, said being part of the rooftop redesign has helped him with his long-term mental health.
"It helps take my mind off stuff because I could sit here all day and do this. I really enjoy this kind of stuff," he said.
Jo Marsh, creative director of Tŷ Pawb, said the project has had a wider effect, drawing the arts centre into a network of community growers.
"I think the rooftop green space that we're developing is an embodiment of art as a way of doing things," she said.
"It is an arts project, but it's taken the form of a hands on growing space that's going to hopefully benefit people for years to come."