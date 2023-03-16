Flintshire: Motorsport club hopes to set up practice track
- Published
An off-road motorsport club has applied is hoping to create a track for motorbikes which it says will help to curb illegal off-roading.
The club wants to use land known as Broken Bank Tip in Sealand and is seeking planning consent from Flintshire Council.
The application also includes plans for a car park and site toilets although no building is planned.
LC Enduro Club has a track in Chester which has been running for 18 months.
The club is affiliated and governed by Nora Motorsport, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The track would be on land off Weighbridge Road in Sealand near Deeside Industrial Estate.
In a supporting statement, club steward Lee Chappelle said: "We would like to use this area each weekend between 10am and 4pm for our practice sessions.
"The LC Enduro Club practice days are managed by a group of people encompassing a health and safety professional, medics, fire marshals and general marshals, our practice days run with the correct permits.
"We have insurance for our activities from the motorsport body for each practice day. We fundraise at our practice days for two charities, the air ambulance and a special needs school in Chester."
The steward said they have had a positive impact locally, as the bikers used the cafe and bike accessories shop on the nearby trading estate.
"If we were allowed to use the area for the club the area would have a marked-out path to identify the actual route as Enduro is best left natural with only minor changes needed regarding safety.
"A small practice track would also be marked out in an enclosed area, no buildings would be built as we use gazebos' for admin and first aid which are erected on the day."
He also said the club would not interfere or affect the activities of other clubs nearby, as there was enough distance between them.
Flintshire Council planners are yet to decide on the application.