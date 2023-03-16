Lola James' injuries like those of car crash victim - court
Catastrophic head injuries suffered by a toddler were like those caused by high speed car crashes, a court heard.
Dr Deborah Stalker told Swansea Crown Court head trauma Lola James had when she died on 21 July 2020 was probably the result of abuse.
Kyle Bevan, 31, denies murdering the two-year-old four months after moving in with her mother Sinead James, 30.
Ms James denies causing or allowing her daughter's death at the family home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.
Dr Stalker, a paediatrician, said said she didn't think there was a part of Lola, who had 101 external injuries, that was not bruised.
Mr Bevan has claimed the family's American bulldog, Jessie, caused Lola's injuries by pushing her down the stairs.
Dr Stalker said: "In my opinion Lola's severe and extensive injuries cannot be explained by a fall down the stairs.
"Physical abuse is the most likely cause. A stair fall does not explain the catastrophic and extensive injuries to the head with bleeding to both eyes."
She told the court such injuries were associated with physical abuse.
Dr Stalker said: "An extensive subdural haemorrhage is usually the result of a high velocity road traffic collision where a child is thrown from the collision, or a fall from a great height, such as a fall from a balcony or bedroom window of more than 10 feet."
Bruising such as Lola had to her ears was rarely the result of an accident, the court heard.
"It is usually the result of a direct blow, not one from a fall," Dr Stalker said.
She added that injuries like those on Lola's neck were rarely caused accidentally but could have resulted from strangulation.
Dr Stalker said it was unlikely Lola's bruises could have been caused accidentally and that their large size was unusual.
A lot of them were of a kind normally caused by gripping and often associated with abuse.
"Injuries to the neck are also very unlikely to be caused by accident and can be caused by strangulation," she said.
"The whole picture of Lola's head injuries led me to conclude they were caused by abusive head trauma."
The court heard shaking was the most likely cause of Lola's brain injuries.
Dr Stalker said injuries to Lola's back and legs were extensive and caused by a forceful blow.
"It looks like three or four blows with a weapon," she said.
Dr Stalker said she could find no medical reason to explain Lola's injuries.
The case continues.