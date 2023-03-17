Glangwili Hospital A&E: Inspection finds overcrowding and pressure
- Published
There is evidence of overcrowding and significant pressures at an A&E department in Wales, a report found.
Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) carried out an inspection of the emergency department at Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen, in December.
Despite the best efforts of staff, the independent body said patients did not always receive consistently safe care.
Hywel Dda health board said it recognised "significant challenges" within the department.
Although patients and carers were said to be "generally satisfied with the service", HIW identified several issues with the service provided at the department.
Patients were said to be frustrated with waiting times, with a lack of updates on their care and some facing long waits in the emergency unit due to problems with patient flow through the hospital.
There was evidence of overcrowding and a lack of toilet and washing facilities. Inspectors witnessed some patients sleeping on chairs or on the floor.
Staff told inspectors the health board did take positive action on health and wellbeing, but they were unhappy with the way issues they escalated were handled, and with general staffing levels.
Hywel Dda University Health Board has produced a plan with detailed actions on how improvements will be made.
Andrew Carruthers, of Hywel Dda health board, said: "While the report states that generally patients and carers were satisfied with the service they had received at the emergency department at Glangwili Hospital, we do, however, recognise that there are significant challenges within the department.
"We also recognise the regrettable impact these have on our patients and their experience of using our services."We wish to reassure people that we are focusing on our improvement plan to address the recommendations of the report, and to provide ongoing assurances for our communities of the quality of the services we have to offer and provide."