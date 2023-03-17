Snapchat murderer Mark Jones jailed for at least 16 years
- Published
A man who stabbed his friend in the heart and posted videos of his dead body on Snapchat has been sentenced to at least 16 years in jail.
Kyle Walley, 19, died on his kitchen floor in Rhosymedre, Wrexham, on 11 July 2021.
A video filmed just before the fatal attack and posted on Snapchat was shown to jurors at Mold Crown Court.
Mark Jones, 20, of Chester Road, Wrexham, denied murder but was found guilty.
He was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 16 years and 126 days before he is entitled to apply for parole.
The Snapchat footage posted by Jones showed him drinking cider and bourbon at Mr Walley's flat and making stabbing motions towards him while his back was turned.
He also posted videos from the flat saying he was "thinking of stabbing someone up right now".
The court was also shown videos, which were posted online, of Mr Walley lying dead while Jones kicked him.
'Not acting in self-defence'
Andrew Warman, of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: "Kyle Whalley was planning on watching the football with his friend but instead he was brutally murdered by a person he trusted to be in his home."
"The fatal act being published on social media is shocking and must have been horrific for those who witnessed what had happened.
"The CPS proved that Jones was not acting in self-defence, as he had claimed, and this conviction brings him to justice.
"Our thoughts remain with Kyle's family and friends who have shown great strength throughout the Court process."