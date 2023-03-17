Cardiff crash: Cause of death for three not yet determined
- Published
Further investigations are needed to determine the cause of death for three people found in a car crash two days after going missing, an inquest has heard.
Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21 and Rafel Jeanne, 24, were found in a car off a major road in Cardiff.
Post-mortem examinations have been done, Pontypridd Coroner's Court heard.
But a provisional cause of death was not done "pending further investigation of histology and toxicology".
Two others who were in the car, Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, were taken to hospital in a critical condition after the crash at about 02:00 GMT on 4 March.
The victims of the crash were not found for almost two days.
The three women, from Newport, had gone to The Muffler club in the city's Maesglas area on the night of the crash.
They then travelled 36 miles (58km) to Trecco Bay Caravan Park, in Porthcawl, Bridgend county, with the two men, both from Cardiff, but were not found until the early hours of 6 March.
The inquests were adjourned until a later date for further investigations to be carried out.