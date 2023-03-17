Wrexham: Olympic peace torch statue proposed at park
A peace statue could be installed in Wrexham's Acton Park if planning consent is granted.
Wrexham Council received an application from Oneness-Home Peace Run, the world's longest global relay organisation.
The statue would be a permanent fixture of an Olympic-style peace torch, to give park visitors an opportunity to make "a private wish for peace".
If approved, it would be the fifth such statue in Wales.
The proposed Wrexham statue site was chosen after consultation with community representatives, the applicant said.
A supporting statement said the site was "a well-established and beautiful area for recreation and peaceful re-charging within the city".
It added: "When the Peace Run visits a community, an Olympic-style peace torch is passed from hand to hand, giving those present the opportunity to make a private wish for peace.
"The statue offers the same opportunity on a permanent basis, but with a bronze torch instead of the flaming original. It is therefore intended to be interactive and a bilingual explanatory information board would be positioned adjacent to the site."
The company described Wrexham as "an exciting place of inspiration and aspiration, with its newly bestowed city status, cultural credentials and its growing importance within Welsh life".
It added there would be no cost to Wrexham council associated with the erection of the peace statue, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Gifts from the Peace Run are funded by individual supporters of it. For this application, the main donors are John and Tamsin Evans, the Peace Run coordinators in Wales.
Wrexham Council planners will make a decision on the application at a future date.