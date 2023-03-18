Caerphilly: Woman dies and man critical after van crash
- Published
A 67-year-old woman has died and a 58-year-old man is in a critical condition after a crash involving a van.
The collision with two pedestrians happened on Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly, on Friday at around 19:50 GMT.
A 48-year-old man from Caerphilly was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, serious injury by dangerous driving, drink-driving and drug-driving.
He remains in police custody and is being questioned.
Gwent Police, which is appealing for witnesses, said specialist officers are supporting the family of the dead woman.