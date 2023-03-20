Caerphilly: Van driver charged after second pedestrian dies

Nantgarw Road in Caerphilly
The collision happened outside The Station Inn pub on Nantgarw Road in Caerphilly

A van driver has been charged after a second pedestrian died following a crash.

The incident happened on Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly, on Friday at 19:50 GMT.

Gwent Police said a 67-year-old woman died on Friday and a 58-year-old man who was in a critical condition has now died.

A 48-year-old man from Caerphilly has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving and drug-driving.

He was due to appear before magistrates on Monday.

