Llangollen: Ideas sought on car-free travel around town
- Published
Ways of getting around a north Wales town without using the car are being considered by a transport charity.
Sustrans Cymru wants feedback from people in Llangollen, Denbighshire, over schemes to improve cycling and walking near two primary schools.
The project aims to make moving around the Brook Street area easier and safer for those on foot on wheels.
A drop-in session is being held at Llangollen Town Hall on Wednesday to share local knowledge.
The charity and Denbighshire council are working with staff and parents at Ysgol Gymraeg y Gwernant and Bryn Collen Primary.
As well as the in-person session, people can also give views online or get a paper copy of the consultation, which runs until 3 April.