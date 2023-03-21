Swansea explosion doesn't seem real, says injured postman
- Published
A postman who was injured in a house explosion in Swansea said surviving it feels like winning the lottery.
Jonathan Roberts, 49, was caught in the blast when he was making deliveries on Clydach Road, Swansea, on 13 March.
"I still haven't recovered now. It doesn't seem real - it's hard to take in," said Mr Roberts, who had more than 20 cuts to his face.
Brian Davies, 68, died in the suspected gas explosion which damaged several houses in Morriston, Swansea.
Mr Roberts was among three other people who were injured.
He was hurt after the windscreen of his van was shattered by debris.
When he heard the blast, he thought a valve on the vehicle had blown.
The next thing he knew, "dozens of bricks" landed on the windscreen, shattering it, and dust started filling up the van.
He managed to escape and began to run away, but said his legs felt "like jelly" because he was so shocked.
"My face was covered in blood because the glass exploded in my face," he said.
His neck felt burnt, which a paramedic explained could be caused by "force blast burn," and for 20 minutes, he couldn't move his arm and thought it was broken.
He was admitted to hospital, but has recovered from most of his injuries, something a paramedic on the scene described as a "miracle".
'Massive relief he walked away'
"It seemed like the blast had gone straight through me," he said.
His wife, Donna, 49, said she and their three children were "so fearful" when they heard about the explosion.
When she saw her husband in hospital, it was a "massive relief that he walked away from that."
On the night of the explosion, Ms Roberts said her husband told her: "I feel as if I've won the lottery."
"I feel that way too, because I could be without a husband and my children without a dad," she said.
However, she said he is still shaken by the incident and has disconnected the family's gas hob as the explosion was suspected to be gas related, although this has not been confirmed.
Despite that, she said Jonathan has taken the blast in his stride.
The couple live in Manselton, Swansea with their three children, and the youngest, Sam, who's 10, said his dad is like a "superhero" for surviving the blast.
Ms Roberts added: "He just thinks it's amazing - the best thing ever. And we're quietly shaking inside."
An inquest on Brian Davies, who died in the blast, is due to open at Swansea Guildhall on Wednesday.