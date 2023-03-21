Tesco sorry for Welsh squash mistranslation in Swansea
It's not the first time a big company has run into trouble with translations from English to Welsh.
Tesco has had to apologise after mixing up squash the drink with squash the sport.
The supermarket giant put up a sign for "sboncen" in one of its Swansea stores which it wrongly thought pointed shoppers towards its refreshing drinks.
Customer Andy Godden tweeted a picture of the sign saying: "Maybe don't use Google for the translations next time".
A Tesco spokesperson said: "We are sorry for this misunderstanding and are arranging for the sign to be replaced.
"In the meantime, the sign has been taken down."
The closest translation for squash the drink into Welsh appears to be "diodydd ffrwythau".
Other Welsh translations have caused problems down the years.
One sign in the Asda in Cwmbran, Torfaen, for the alcohol-free section was incorrectly translated to "free alcohol" in Welsh.
Another example saw shoppers in Llanbadarn Fawr, Ceredigion told they may have to cross the Atlantic to the US to find their nearest B&Q store.
Swansea council had hoped the Welsh on one of its bilingual road signs read: "No entry for heavy goods vehicles. Residential site only".
Unfortunately, that sign said instead "I am not in the office at the moment. Send any work to be translated".