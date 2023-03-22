Brecon Beacons: Man dies in A470 crash near Storey Arms
A 48-year-old man has died and two others were taken to hospital with serious injuries after an early morning single-car crash in the Brecon Beacons.
Emergency services were called to the Storey Arms outdoor education centre, about nine miles (14km) from Brecon, Powys, at 05:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the man was declared dead at the scene.
A six-mile (10km) section of the A470 between the Hirwaun turn-off and Linbanus reopened at 15:00.
Police are appealing for information or dashcam footage of the crash.