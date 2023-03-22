Swansea: Explosion victim's cause of death not determined
The cause of death of a retired builder following a suspected gas explosion in Swansea has not yet been determined, an inquest has heard.
Brian Davies, 68, was found in rubble in the aftermath of the blast the blast during the late morning on 13 March in Clydach Road, Morriston.
He was found in the afternoon and confirmed dead by paramedics at 17:52, the inquest in Swansea heard.
Three others, including a 14-year-old boy, were taken to hospital.
The opening of the inquest was told the precise medical cause of Mr Davies's death was yet to be determined, with toxicology reports still pending.
His son Ricky Davies identified Mr Davies' body at Morriston hospital on the evening of the blast.
Investigations into the cause of the blast are continuing but a spokesperson for Wales and West Utilities said they will take time because of the devastation at the site.