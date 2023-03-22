Wrexham: New base planned for special education training
- Published
A special school and training centre for young people with additional needs could open in Wrexham under plans to merge existing sites.
Aspris Children's Services currently runs two bases in the city but wants to unite these at Yale Business Park.
It has applied to convert an existing unit into a centre for up to 50 students aged 16-25.
Aspris supports children with autism, learning disabilities, mental health and social and emotional difficulties.
They presently operate from King Street in Wrexham's city centre and a base in Rhosddu.
If granted planning permission, the new site would offer a student training kitchen and cafe in addition to educational facilities, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Planning consultants Alder King, who are acting for Aspris, said: "The desire for some time has to be to bring the students together under one roof to better meet the needs of young people and provide sufficient space for the students.
"In particular, there is a need for multiple rooms to provide the education setting required, complemented by therapy, sensory and quiet rooms.
"The two existing buildings simply do not have the space to meet these needs. In seeking to relocate to a single building, it is important to the applicant and its students to remain within the town to ensure a continuity of education for the students."
The application is due to go before Wrexham's planning committee.