Lola James: Murder accused took 30 minutes to call 999 - court told
A man accused of the murder of a two-year old girl told police he waited more than 30 minutes to call an ambulance after he found her at the bottom of the stairs, a court heard.
Lola James died after a "catastrophic head injury" and 101 surface injuries.
During police interviews, Kyle Bevan, 31, said he believed a family dog had knocked Lola down the stairs.
At Swansea Crown Court he denies murder and Lola's mother, Sinead James, 30, denies causing or allowing her death.
The court heard quotes from his police interview, when he said he had seen Lola at the top of the stairs and went into the kitchen to make cereals. He then said: "I heard the dog's footprints then two loud bangs".
Mr Bevan told police that he didn't see Lola fall, but found her at the bottom of the stairs.
He told officers that he "panicked" and said he didn't want to wake his partner Sinead James - instead trying to assist Lola himself.
He also told police that he thought Lola had bitten off part of her tongue, so he used a cloth to stop the bleeding.
Officers were told he dressed her and moved her to the living room where he put Lola in the recovery position on the sofa.
Called his mother
He said he attempted CPR and searched the internet for advice on what to do when someone was unconscious. He said: "Everyone said brain damage, brain damage, brain damage on Google".
Mr Bevan told officers that he then called his mother and said that initially, she didn't answer the phone three times.
He then messaged his mother saying: "This is really important mum, I sent her a picture of Lola and said what do I do? She's floppy."
Mr Bevan's mother told him to ring an ambulance, but he said he asked her to call 999 as he had a problem with the signal on his phone. He admitted he filmed Lola's condition and sent it to his mother.
"I did send a video of the state she was in because the photo didn't show it. I took a 20-second video where I tried standing her up and she fell and I said 'come on baby'," he said.
"I said look she's all limp, Sinead is going to go up the wall."
The trial continues.