Ty Hafan: Dad's anger at holiday camp plan near hospice
The father of a boy who died at a children's hospice has criticised plans to develop a holiday camp on land nearby.
Lee McCabe says the planned development in Sully, Vale of Glamorgan, would "ruin" Ty Hafan's restful ambience.
Landowner Henry Danter, who also runs the Barry Island Pleasure Park, has dismissed the fears as "unfounded".
An application to develop the land was submitted in February, Vale of Glamorgan council said.
In an interview with Newyddion S4C, Mr Danter also offered a guarantee that he will leave "at least five acres of woodland" as a barrier between the hospice and his proposed holiday park.
Newyddion S4C was contacted by residents of Sully concerned after land was cleared between the village and the Ty Hafan hospice.
They said that as well as potential disruption to Ty Hafan, they feared wildlife was being lost before surveys had taken place and trees were being felled without permission and licences.
Mr McCabe, whose son Finn died at Ty Hafan in July 2018, helped found the Finn's Foundation charity in his memory. Finn was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain cancer at 11.
'I could disappear and cry'
Mr McCabe said the quiet setting of the hospice helped him deal with the torment of losing his son.
"There were moments when I couldn't speak to anybody. I could just go outside, sit down and let it all wash over me," he said.
"I could disappear and cry. I wouldn't see anybody at all for an hour.
"I just think if you lose the tranquillity of such a fantastic place, it's gone forever," he said.
"I don't think there's anything worse I can imagine than being in those moments of loss and despair than having to hear the sounds of people laughing, or a clubhouse or whatever it is."
Mr Danter said he was keen to create a holiday village at the site, about four miles (6.5km) from Barry Island, to encourage tourism in the area.
"People are coming from all over the world to be thrilled by these rides [at Barry Island]. We get so many inquiries over the summer with people asking us where they can stay," he said.
"We're into caravan parks, and holiday parks, and log cabins. We need people to come here not just to come to Wales for the amusement park for the day, they want to come for a week, or a fortnight. People want to come for what we're providing."
He denied any trees had been felled illegally, saying he had cleared scrubland for access to erect a new fence.
Natural Resources Wales said it was investigating a report of suspected illegal tree felling on land near Sully.
Mr Danter also dismissed concerns his development would affect the hospice.
'Never been noise complaints'
"There's 20 acres here. It isn't all going to be used. We're talking about using ten or 15 tops, so there will be a barrier," he said.
He said there were hospices all over the country with houses and other developments around them.
"We run other caravan sites and as far as I'm aware, there's never been complaints about noise. It's unfounded," he said.
Ty Hafan said it had not seen any details yet, so had not had an opportunity to understand fully what was proposed for the land immediately adjacent to its hospice and its grounds on or to scrutinise any plans.
The hospice added however: "The security, safety, privacy and tranquillity of our hospice and gardens cannot, and must never, be compromised."
Vale of Glamorgan council confirmed an application to develop the land had been submitted in late February but that "it was not accompanied by the necessary documentation".
The council added that "as a major application... first a statutory pre-application consultation must be carried out. This has not happened."