Turner's Chepstow Castle painting to return to Wales
- Published
A painting of a Welsh castle by one of the UK's most renowned artists will return to Chepstow.
JMW Turner painted the watercolour of Chepstow Castle overlooking the River Wye in 1794 when he was 19 years old.
Thought to have been created on the artist's first tour of south Wales, it is one of just two Turner paintings of the view known to be in existence.
The painting, which was previously displayed at Chepstow Museum, will return in the summer.
Joseph Mallord William Turner, who died in 1851, is considered by many to be Britain's greatest landscape painter.
He is often referred to as "the painter of light" due to his ability to capture vibrant landscapes and seascapes.
MonLife Heritage acquired the artwork following an auction earlier in March, with funding from the V&A, Beecroft Bequest, Brecknock Arts Trust and MonLife museums' acquisitions fund.
Cllr Sara Burch, from Monmouthshire council, said: "It will become the jewel of Monmouthshire's collection of paintings and drawings inspired by the Wye Valley.
"I hope today's young artists will see it and be inspired. We had thought purchase of a significant artwork like this was out of reach, until generous funders stepped in to save the painting for the nation and for Monmouthshire."