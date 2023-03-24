Cardiff rat-infested restaurant had droppings throughout
- Published
Conditions inside a rat-infested restaurant were described by inspectors as the worst they had seen in 15 years.
The owners of Lilo Grill, on City Road, Cardiff, were ordered to pay £10,000 for 18 health and safety offences.
Cardiff council found a "widespread and uncontrolled" rat infestation at the property with droppings throughout.
Father and daughter Sabz Ali Khan, 77, and Sabrina Khan, 41, were sentenced on Thursday.
The council said Nightcover Limited, the legal operator of Lilo Grill of which Ms Khan is the sole director, was also ordered to pay £18,500.
The case came to light through a number of food hygiene safety inspections between August 2019 and January 2020.
Cardiff council cabinet member Dan De'Ath described the state of the property as an "absolute disgrace" that "put their customers at risk".
"I have been reliably informed by the case officer that this is the worst case of neglect at a restaurant that we have come across in the past 15 years," he added.
The council said inspectors found that open drains at the restaurant allowed rats to enter directly from the sewers.
They also found rat urine running down walls, rats under and behind cooking equipment and evidence that rats were dragging away raw meat left out to defrost, leaving streaks of blood on surfaces.
The council also said that after investigating the smell in the restaurant, it was found that rats were living under the floor where customers were eating their food.
The infestation was so severe the rodents had caused extensive damage to the property, including gnawing through the shelving, doors, door frames and electric cabling.
In addition to the infestation, staff were found to have poor hygiene practices, including contamination problems between raw meat and ready-to-eat foods.
Inspectors said the staff were also found to be storing salad in an unlit, rat-infested room full of refuse sacks.
Mr Khan agreed to close the business voluntarily on 15 August 2019, until required works had been carried out.
Permission was then given to reopen at the end of August after the works had been completed.
However, after a number of improvement notices for both food hygiene and health and safety offences were not complied with, the case was filed for legal action.
Cardiff council said Nightcover Ltd was fined £12,000 and ordered to pay £6,500 in costs. Sabrina Khan was fined £1,500 and ordered to pay £1,000 in costs. Sabz Ali Khan was fined £5,000 and ordered to pay £2,500 in costs.