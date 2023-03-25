Llantwit Major: Two arrests made after far-right protest
- Published
Two arrests were made after hundreds of people gathered to oppose a demonstration by a far-right group.
Founded by former BNP publicity officer Mark Collett, Patriotic Alternative were opposing Vale of Glamorgan council's plans to house Ukrainian refugees at an old school.
About 20 from the group were in Llantwit Major to demonstrate, while hundreds voiced their opposition.
South Wales Police said the protest was "mainly peaceful".
However, as it ended, there were clashes between some demonstrators and police officers.
A man, 20, from Swansea was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and a woman, 23, from Gwynedd on suspicion of assault.
Patriotic Alternative supporters gathered with banners proclaiming "Wales is not a migrant camp!" and "Britain is full".
Locals previously said they would greet the far-right demonstrators with Welsh cakes - a symbol of hospitality.
Resident Aled Roberts told Newyddion S4C: "We as a nation welcome people. To see a protest like this against housing Ukrainians here. It's repugnant to me as a Welshman.
"I've heard that people have being trying to influence youngsters and people and that's unacceptable. They have a right to protest as do we.
"It looks like there's a lot more of us than them. I just hope the protest remains peaceful."
Fellow demonstrator Sam Coates also opposed the Patriotic Alternative presence in the town.
He said: "I am here because I don't want fascists on our streets. I want to ensure people who seek to divide us, feel they can't return.
"My priority is to make people who've made Wales their home feel welcome here."
When asked initially for an interview, most Patriotic Alternative representatives refused the offer.
Two supporters later agreed. One stated he was there to "oppose illegal immigration" despite the demonstration being held to oppose plans to house Ukrainian refugees in the town.
The other stated he had attended "to protest against mass immigration and its damaging effects on communities".
He added that Patriotic Alternative "are not Nazis".
The town's residents had organised a range of community events to show their opposition to the far-right protest. An overnight vigil was held at St Illtyd's Church, attended by local MS Jane Hutt.
At the town's square, dozens gathered to distribute Welsh cakes as a sign of a Welsh welcome.
One of the organisers, Richard Parry, said: "People have come together to celebrate the welcome in the town and kindness of the town.
"The people of the town have said there's no place for provoking hatred and perpetrating anger. This is a town that can do its own political dialogue.
"Kindness is the basis of community. We'll sort out the political issues around the town. We don't need outside interference."
South Wales Police's Insp Mark Henderson said: "Officers have been present in Llantwit Major today to facilitate peaceful protest and minimise disruption to the wider community.
"The protest was in the main peaceful however two protesters were arrested.
"There are no other reported injuries and the protesters eventually dispersed without any further incident."