Cardiff: Geraint Thomas club opposes Maindy velodrome demolition
A cycling club which helped foster Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas is opposing plans to move the velodrome where he began his career.
Cardiff Council has proposed expanding Cathays High School, which would see the loss of Maindy velodrome.
But Maindy Flyers say there is a "prospect of being left with nothing for future generations of cyclists".
The council said the scheme for a new velodrome in Cardiff Bay is backed by Welsh Cycling and other sport bodies.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Maindy Flyers wrote in an open letter to the council: "When considering the ultimate question, 'Does the change of moving to Cardiff Bay enhance or hamper the ability of Maindy Flyers Cycling Club to remain the most successful cycling club in the world?' the overwhelming answer from the clubs' members is, it hampers."
The letter said: "The club has been told on multiple occasions that the destruction of Maindy cycling track is a certain and an inevitable outcome.
"Either we support and move to a new proposed site or be left with nothing.
"The prospect of being left with nothing for future generations of cyclists, and potential future athletes, having the opportunity to contribute to the next chapter of the sport's history is an unacceptable outcome.
"This loss to the sport in south Wales is something the club has taken very seriously in a considered and measured approach.
'Saddened with engagement'
"Whilst the club has had this specific threat of loss of all cycling facilities looming over us, we have initially tried to set about working constructively to make a new cycling facility work.
"It has now reached a point where the club have been saddened with the level of constructive engagement with us, as a whole, during this process.
"The club's experience, thoughts, and concerns throughout this period of time have been given no regard by the council."
Since it was formed in 1995, many of the club's cyclists have gone on to Olympic and Commonwealth Games glory.
Their most famous graduate is Geraint Thomas, who won the Tour de France in 2018, as well as two Olympic golds.
More than 80% club members have voted to oppose the move to the new velodrome at the Cardiff International Sports Village.
Reasons include a smaller track, potential higher cost, and steeper banking on the circuit, which members believe could prevent less experienced riders from using it.
'Critical part of project'
But the council said it has had expert advice that the maximum banking of the new track, 28 degrees, will not hinder who is able to use it.
Welsh Cycling also backs the closed road circuit proposed as part of the new velodrome, which it sees as a "critical part of the project to ensure cycling in organised group activities is accessible to all".
Cardiff Council said: "While the council fully understands the historic nature of the Maindy site, and of course Maindy Flyers' deep connection to the site, the new velodrome retains the support of the national governing bodies for cycling and other sports, including triathlon and athletics, and other cycling and sports clubs and groups within the city, including those who frequently use the existing facility at Maindy.
"The council has been guided by expert technical advice on the design of the velodrome track that has confirmed that the track geometry will be suitable for riders of all ages and at all levels, using both road and track bikes, and during adverse weather conditions."
The council said it will continue to talk to the club, and in May its cabinet will "fully address all the points being raised".