Cardiff: Man in court accused of North Road attempted murder
- Published
A 31-year-old man has appeared before magistrates accused of attempted murder after a delivery driver was hit and dragged under his van.
The incident happened on North Road, one of the main routes into Cardiff city centre, on Tuesday afternoon.
Christopher Elgifari from Aberdare spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the hearing.
He appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court wearing a black jacket and with a full beard.
Magistrates were told the victim, Mark Lang, was making deliveries as an Evri driver in Laytonia Avenue.
Nicholas Evans, prosecuting, told magistrates: "While Mr Lang has exited the white van, the defendant has run towards the drivers door and driven off."
'Extensive injuries'
Mr Evans said Mr Lang who was carrying a parcel, attempted to stop the vehicle while it was being driven "at speed".
The court heard "Mr Lang was dragged under the van and the parcel was lodged in the windscreen".
The vehicle was driven on to North Road towards the city centre for a distance of 800 yards (740m), Mr Evans told the court.
When it stopped, magistrates were told "Mr Lang was under the van, trapped and not breathing with extensive injuries".
The court heard Mr Lang had brain injuries and multiple lacerations.
Mr Elgifari indicated a plea of not guilty to a charge of attempted murder.
He is due to appear before Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, 3 April.
An application for bail was refused by magistrates.