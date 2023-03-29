Glan Clwyd Hospital: No major improvement at troubled A&E - report

Dr Nick Lyons, executive medical director and interim deputy chief executive of Betsi Cadwaladr health board, noted improvements highlighted by inspectors but acknowledged "we still have some way to go" to improve care for all patients."It is true staff within the ED at Glan Clwyd Hospital have been under enormous strain for the past three years and this has increased since restrictions eased," he said."Attempts to attract permanent members of staff to support the ED's work continues and another recruitment open day is planned within the next few weeks."However, the fragility in staffing and the volume of acutely unwell people we receive each day means we remain a service requiring significant improvement."The vast majority of our colleagues are a credit to our organisation and we value their hard work and professionalism. We will continue to strive to make sure they feel supported by colleagues in other specialties and their hospital management teams."