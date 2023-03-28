Cardiff: Man injured in road collision outside Cathays High School
One man has been taken to hospital following a road collision in Cardiff on Tuesday afternoon.
South Wales Police were called to a report of the crash on North Road, near Cathays High School at 12:49 BST.
The force has said the road is likely to remain closed for some time.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and anyone attending this evening's Wales football game at Cardiff City Stadium is advised to consider an alternative route.